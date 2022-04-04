Daniel Evan Zawisha was a beloved son, nephew and grandson with an extended family of cousins and a wonderful friend to so many.
Daniel was born on July 22, 1987, in Seoul S. Korea and four months later was adopted by Robert and Rosemarie Zawisha through Holt International Children’s Services. He passed away suddenly on March 22, 2022, in Scottsdale, Ariz. Dan was 34 years old.
Dan graduated from Randolph High School in New Jersey and went on to attend Arizona State University in Tempe. Dan earned a Bachelor of Science in Housing and Urban Development Cum Laude from the College of Design and a Bachelor of Arts in Sustainability Cum Laude from the School of Sustainability. Most recently he was employed by JLL (Jones, Lang & LaSalle) as a Research Analyst.
He also previously held positions with Cushman Wakefield and Yardi.
Dan had so many passions that kept him excited and was interested in music, the arts, the environment and probably his biggest passion was for rescue animals. He adopted two rescue dogs and would have probably adopted 20 more pets if he could.
Dan is survived by his parents, Bob and Rosemarie Zawisha. He enjoyed spending time with his family and was always looking for new ways to be together, especially for holidays and special occasions. Dan will be missed always and forever.
A service will be held at the Messinger Fountain Hills Mortuary on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to “Almost There” in Phoenix, AZ and “Lost Our Home” in Tempe, AZ pet rescues.