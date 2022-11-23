Operation Christmas Child.jpg

Josh Ball, a junior at Fountain Hills High School, donated nearly 3,000 minifigures to Stitchers of Hope at Shepard of the Hills Lutheran Church. The Stitchers of Hope then donated the minifigures to Operation Christmas Child for local packing parties at Fountain Hills churches this winter.

Ball had 2,800 minifigures taking up space in his inventory and his donation will have an impact all around Fountain Hills this Christmas season. Ball has been selling items on Amazon for two and a half years, and he got his start selling replica Lego Star Wars minifigures.