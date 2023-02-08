FHUSD seal.jpg

The Fountain Hills Unified School District Governing Board met for a retreat this past Monday, Feb. 6, and members have another business meeting today, Wednesday, Feb. 8, at 6 p.m.

The retreat happened after press time, but there were several items on the agenda. Since three new members were recently sworn into office, the Board will discuss their best practices, roles and a timeline for goals they want to accomplish.