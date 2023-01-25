Republican Tom Horne, Arizona’s newly elected state superintendent of schools, was the guest speaker at the Fountain Hills Tea Party meeting last Thursday, Jan. 19. He addressed concerns from locals and explained his focus on raising test scores, ensuring school safety and eliminating “distractions” from the classroom.

Horne was state Superintendent from 2003 to 2011, and he said he ran again because he has seen statewide proficiency in basic subjects like math and English drop significantly since his time in office. He does recognize the challenges students faced with virtual learning during COVID, but he believes “distractions” in the classroom contributed to the decline well before the pandemic.