With the 2022-23 school year just around the corner, it’s time for parents to consider applying for the free/reduced meal plan offered by Fountain Hills Unified School District.
While registering a student online for school, an application for free/reduced lunch is presented as an option. This is for a family that wishes to apply based on income. The other method for bringing kids to the program is any child whose family in on a social service feeding program such as food stamps, TANF, or foster children, are identified and automatically added to the free breakfast/lunch plan.