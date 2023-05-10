FHUSD seal.jpg

At a meeting held this past Tuesday, May 9, the Fountain Hills Unified School District Governing Board made decisions about what will appear on the general election ballot in November. The Times will provide an update in the next edition of the paper, as the meeting was held after press time. There were five items under consideration, but only two have any traction with the Board.

The Board has indicated over the past several meetings that it did not plan to pursue anything related to vacant land, the McDowell Mountain building or an override. The Board’s discussions have been primarily focused on a bond and the Four Peaks school building.