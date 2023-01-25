The Fountain Hills Unified School District Governing Board will be meeting for a work study session tonight, Wednesday, Jan. 25, at 5:30 p.m. The Board will vote on renaming the preschool, and they’ll do a first reading of four policy advisories.

To avoid confusion, the current preschool will be renamed when grades K-3 consolidate at the current middle school. Superintendent Dr. Cain Jagodzinski recommends the name “Little Falcons Preschool,” and FHUSD will adjust signage around the buildings to represent the name change. The preschool will also have an independent website next year.