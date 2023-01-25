The Fountain Hills Unified School District Governing Board will be meeting for a work study session tonight, Wednesday, Jan. 25, at 5:30 p.m. The Board will vote on renaming the preschool, and they’ll do a first reading of four policy advisories.
To avoid confusion, the current preschool will be renamed when grades K-3 consolidate at the current middle school. Superintendent Dr. Cain Jagodzinski recommends the name “Little Falcons Preschool,” and FHUSD will adjust signage around the buildings to represent the name change. The preschool will also have an independent website next year.
After the one action item regarding the name change, the Board will hear information about Advancement Via Individual Determination (AVID). Ten AVID students will tour Northern Arizona University with teachers Delaney Kazee and Jeff Bonner on Thursday, March 23.
The Board will read policy advisories No. 739-742. Policy No. 739 creates exhibits to obtain parental consent if offering a sex ed curriculum or referring students to sexually explicit materials. Policy No. 740 creates consent forms to inform parents that new materials will be purchased in the library.
Policy No. 741 relates to students in foster care and was updated to conform with the law and recognize that “educating students is a collaboration between schools, child welfare agencies and [Arizona Department of Education.]”
Policy No. 742’s exhibit was undated to avoid the potential that a HIPPA violation may occur.
The Board will finish their discussions by revisiting Verkada camera models from HyeTech. They will also discuss possible options for vacant buildings.
There will be a Board Retreat on Monday, Feb. 6, at 4 p.m. The next business meeting will be Wednesday, Feb. 8, at 6 p.m. All Board meetings are held in the District learning center and are recorded and livestreamed on YouTube.