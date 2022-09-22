The Fountain Hills Unified School District Governing Board met last Wednesday, Sept. 14, for a business meeting. The Board discussed new policies, approved items related to their budget, and Superintendent Dr. Cain Jagodzinski started a new tradition.

Jagodzinski wanted to celebrate the success going on in FHUSD and administrators from each site honored a faculty member of the month and student of the month. Site leaders introduced each recipient and praised them for their recent behavior and actions.