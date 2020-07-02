The Fountain Hills Unified School District Governing Board held the last meeting of the 2019-20 school year on June 24, where members held a public hearing on the budget and approved the extracurricular fees for the 2020-21 school year.
The biggest item the school board addressed in this final meeting was adopting the budget for the 2020-21 school year. The meeting began with the board voting to go into a public hearing on the budget, which was laid out previously. Dr. Robert Allen, in his final meeting as superintendent, provided a final presentation on the budget ($15,775,223) for the public and was available for questions. The board unanimously voted to adopt the budget.
Along with adopting the budget the board also approved a handful of other items such as rescheduling a Fountain Hills High School field trip to Barcelona and approving the intergovernmental agreement with Maricopa Community College.
The Board also approved the extracurricular fees for the next school year. Notable changes were made to testing fees, with the PSAT going from $20 to $25 and the Pre-ACT going from $15 to $20. Two new clubs were added including Life Skills and World Travelers. Each of these carries a participation fee of $50.