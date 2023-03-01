The Fountain Hills Unified School District Governing Board voted in favor of allowing Superintendent Dr. Cain Jagodzinski to go forward with negotiations and finalize a warrant agreement with Astro Turf for the high school field at last week’s Board meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 22.
The last edition of The Times reported that the Board would vote for authorization to allow Jagodzinski to spend over $100,000 on procurement. After press time, the Board amended the agenda to only authorize Jagodzinski to finalize a warranty agreement.
The authorization does not allow Jagodzinski to procure materials not covered by the warranty agreement. After he finalizes a warranty agreement, he will work on procurement and bring that information back to the Board for further approval.
“I believe that this recommendation would move us in the right direction and [let] our community know that we’re moving forward with this process and that we are committed to getting this field replaced,” Jagodzinski said.
Board member Madicyn Reid expressed confusion over the lack of supporting documents for the warranty agreement agenda item. Board president Jill Reed explained it as giving Jagodzinski direction to continue to work with Astro Turf and try to make a deal, and Jagodzinski said his finance team asked him to proceed in this manner.
There were five public comments from parents and stakeholders in favor of a new field before the vote. They thanked the more than 15 students that showed up in their football and cheerleading uniforms for their patience and for their fighting spirit to fundraise for the field. They argued in favor of community values, safety and said not having a working field would be detrimental to enrollment.
The stakeholders also said they needed confirmation from the Board that they would support the field replacement in order for some Fountain Hills residents to donate to the cause. The hope is that the 5-0 vote in favor of authorization from the Board is the sign of good faith that pushes fundraising efforts over the edge and that the field will be replaced and operable by next school year.