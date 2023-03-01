Field (1).JPG

The Fountain Hills Unified School District Governing Board voted in favor of allowing Superintendent Dr. Cain Jagodzinski to go forward with negotiations and finalize a warrant agreement with Astro Turf for the high school field at last week’s Board meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 22.

The last edition of The Times reported that the Board would vote for authorization to allow Jagodzinski to spend over $100,000 on procurement. After press time, the Board amended the agenda to only authorize Jagodzinski to finalize a warranty agreement.