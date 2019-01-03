How can the future generations of Fountain Hills and the broader Arizona community be prepared to succeed in life? How can they be equipped to avoid common adulthood pitfalls such as credit card debt, bad buying decisions and living “above their means?” Money is at the core of many aspects of life and, according to Junior Achievement of Arizona, kids need to acquire basic financial literacy skills at a young age to succeed in adulthood.
According to JA, there has never been a greater need than now to prepare the community’s youth to manage the economics of life. The organization believes that career-ready, financially savvy students become adults who will create and run a vibrant Fountain Hills community.
“Everyone should have a vested interest in helping students gain competency in money management,” reads a statement from Junior Achievement. “In order for our economy and community to be successful in the future, today’s students must be equipped to make smart spending, saving and investing decisions throughout their lives.”
Junior Achievement of Arizona is dedicated to preparing students, kindergarten through high school, to succeed in work and life. For the past 13 years, Junior Achievement has impacted the lives of over 10,000 students in Fountain Hills. Just last year, JA served 839 youth at Fountain Hills High School, Fountain Hills Middle School and McDowell Mountain Elementary School. The organization partners with more than 60 mentors from the community to provide this education and equip the community’s future. Students continue to succeed through JA activities and, just this past fall, the team from Fountain Hills High School placed first in the annual Student Stock Market Challenge.
According to JA’s findings, students who participated in its programs last year gained a 38 percent knowledge increase in financial concepts and demonstrate a 20 percent increase in critical thinking skills.
“They graduate at a higher rate than the state’s graduation rate and are 30 percent more likely to get their bachelor’s degree,” continues the statement. “In their careers, JA alumni earn, on average, 20 percent more than the general population, are 2.5 times more likely to start a business and nine out of 10 JA alumni are satisfied with their careers.”
In a recent year, one JA volunteer and Fountain Hills resident, Tony Pistilli, shared that one of his FHHS students intended to get a job and start investing his money for retirement immediately – before he even finished high school.
JA’s age-appropriate programs are activity-based or experiential simulation models designed to enable students to connect what they learn in the classroom to the real world. As students begin to apply their money management skills, the goal is that they won’t make crippling financial decisions for their family or shy away from investing in their futures.
For those looking to support Junior Achievement’s efforts in Fountain Hills, there are several options.
First, one can support JA through their AZ Charitable Tax Credit.This is a dollar-for-dollar credit on your Arizona tax return (up to $400 per individual or $800 if married/filing jointly). These donations can be made at jaaz.org/supportfh.
Residents can also volunteer to help run the JA program in local classrooms. It takes more than 30 volunteer mentors each year to deliver JA’s financial literacy, work readiness and entrepreneurship education in Fountain Hills. To sign up online, visit jaaz.org/volunteer.
More information about Junior Achievement can be found on Facebook by searching for “JAArizona.”