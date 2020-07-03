Jeff Markle, the new Fountain Hills Middle School principal, is joining the Falcon flock with two decades of experience in the education field.
During his career, Markle has filled many roles, from teacher to coach, as he worked his way up to becoming a principal.
“I will be starting my 20th year in education when we start school this August,” Markle said. “I spent the first nine years of my career as a Social Studies teacher and coach (head softball, assistant baseball, basketball and football). I have spent the last 10 years as an assistant principal and athletic director at Cresthill Middle School.”
A career in education has been a part of Markle’s plan since his high school days.
“I knew from the time I was a sophomore in high school that I wanted to be a teacher and a coach,” Markle explained. “I had some great teachers and coaches who helped me through my schooling and I knew that was the path I wanted to go with my life.”
The people who inspired Markle to purse his dreams also help him develop his leadership style.
“I have had the great fortune to work under some great building leaders, which has helped me develop my true north as a leader,” Markle said. “The foundations of my philosophy are built on the following four items: safety, solid educational and social/emotional foundations, whole student learning and family.”
Markle is originally from Colorado and is in the process of moving to Arizona with his family, but Markle is no stranger to the state.
“Arizona has always been a place that I visited with my family and then, when I got into coaching baseball, we would bring our teams down in the spring to play games while the snow was still melting in Colorado,” Markle explained. “Once I had a family of my own, we continued in the tradition of visiting Arizona at least once a year. We are outdoor people who love being active and Arizona allows us to be active year-round.”
What attracted Markle to Fountain Hills specifically was the uniqueness of the district, particularly FHMS.
“When looking to move into a principal role in Arizona, I saw the posting for Fountain Hill Middle School and was drawn to the unique situation of leading a school that was 4th-8th grade,” Markle said. “Many times middle school is the shortest stop for students during a very transitional part of their lives. Being able to have students for five years in one building and help them become sturdy students for the next chapter of their educational careers really speaks to me as a building leader. After doing some research and talking with people who live in and around the area, I was sold.”
Heading into this new year, Markle’s number one goal is to get things back to a sort of “normal” after the upheaval of this past year due to COVID-19.
“Goal number one for my first year is to make sure the transition back into the building for my students and staff goes as smooth as possible,” Markle explained. “When school starts back up in August we will have been out of our classrooms and the building for almost 18 weeks. There is going to need to be an adjustment period to getting back into the groove of school.
Markle said he believes FHMS staff and students are ready to return.
“I have talked to many teachers and I know their hearts were hurting with the way things ended last year,” he continued. “They want to see their students face to face, laugh with them and educate them. I know my own two children handled remote learning well, but really crave getting back to school.
“Once we nail the landing on re-opening, I would love to see us get into a rhythm and let the teachers do the good work in the classrooms, while my administrative staff and I work hard to ensure a safe and inviting environment for staff and students to work and learn.”