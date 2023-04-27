Students have done field trips and interactive work for decades, but The Inspiration Academy (TIA) takes things to another level with their community modules. The modules are a series of programs where students learn with various local professionals, and one of the students’ new favorites is Reigning Grace Ranch.

TIA is a K-12 private school located in Fountain Hills, and they’ve done community modules ranging from entrepreneurship and personal finances to performing and culinary arts. As the weather started to warm up, TIA added modules that get their students outside to garden and learn about animals.