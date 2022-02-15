Camelback Classic Speech and Debate Tournament organizers are looking for individuals to “invest a small amount of time in the next generation” by serving as a community judge at the upcoming Christian homeschool speech and debate tournament sponsored by Mars Hill Speech & Debate Club.
The tournament will take place at First Baptist Church of Fountain Hills, 10215 N. Saguaro Blvd., from March 49-12.
“You are already qualified,” reads an announcement for the event. “You do not need to be an expert in speech or debate to judge our competitors. Our students are learning to communicate to ‘the thinking man or woman on the street.’ To judge, you need to be 18 years old or older, a high school graduate, and in good physical and mental health.”
For those willing to volunteer their time, sessions will be held throughout each day of the competition. The time slot a volunteer registers for will include time for orientation. For questions, write to mhsdazcj@gmail.com or, to register, call 480-748-5273.
Light meals along with beverages will be provided in the judges lounge. Hand shaking and the wearing of masks are optional according to personal choice. Competitors will not be required to wear masks.