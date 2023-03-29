VFW Teacher.JPG

The Fountain Hills Unified School District Governing Board met for a work study session last Wednesday, March 22. The Board discussed finances, consolidation and a rough draft of a new student code of conduct.

The Board will meet for a short special session at 5 p.m. tonight, Wednesday, March 29. They will convene to approve and submit a grant request for a new middle school gym floor, which if approved by the state, would provide $130,000 to replace the rubber flooring with wood floors.