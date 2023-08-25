Internship Fair

Debbie Elder, Culinary Curator, LLC, was one of many Chamber of Commerce members to offer high school seniors internship opportunities at the inaugural Internship Fair. (Independent Newsmedia/George Zeliff)

On Tuesday, Aug. 22, Fountain Hills High School seniors filed into the gym for the inaugural Internship Fair, held in partnership with the Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce. Students spoke with local business leaders about potential opportunities, and while several students already work part-time jobs, many others got their first taste of a job interview.

Students were given a guided worksheet when they entered the gym that made sure they asked at least five questions of every business. The questions included: what is the company/organization, what type of work do they do, who did you speak with and how will you contact them, what are they looking for from an intern, and what skills will be gained from working with them.