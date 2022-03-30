Booster Club reverse raffle
The Fountain Hills Athletic Booster Club’s third annual reverse raffle is this Saturday, April 2. The fundraiser will take place at Parkview Taphouse Bar and Grill, and tickets can be bought in advance.
The grand prize of the reverse raffle could be as much as $5,000, and tickets are $100. Corporate tickets are $300, and they include three tickets and corporate recognition by the booster club. All proceeds directly fund Fountain Hills Unified School District athletic clubs and teams.
Doors open at 6 p.m. and the raffle will start at 7 p.m. There will be a DJ and raffle prizes throughout the night. Winners do not need to be present to accept their prize(s).
Tickets can be purchased now on the FHABC Facebook page, by emailing fhbooster@gmail.com, or in person at Parkview Tap House, 16828 E. Parkview Ave.
Middle School PB&J drive
Fountain Hills Middle School started the peanut butter and jelly drive for Extended Hands Food Bank on Monday, March 21. The middle school will be collecting through April 15. Anyone interested in taking part may make donations to students attending the school, or drop by the front office.