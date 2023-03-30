The Fountain Hills Falcon Athletic Booster Club will host its fourth annual reverse raffle fundraiser at Parkview Taphouse on Saturday, April 1. The event starts at 6 p.m. and the raffle starts at 7 p.m.

The reverse raffle is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the Booster Club. The winner has walked away with a $5,000 cash prize each of the past two years, and you don’t have to be present to win.