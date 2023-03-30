The Fountain Hills Falcon Athletic Booster Club will host its fourth annual reverse raffle fundraiser at Parkview Taphouse on Saturday, April 1. The event starts at 6 p.m. and the raffle starts at 7 p.m.
The reverse raffle is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the Booster Club. The winner has walked away with a $5,000 cash prize each of the past two years, and you don’t have to be present to win.
Tickets are $100, and corporate tickets include three tickets and sponsorship recognition for $300. There’s also a $20 fee to spin the prize wheel and earn prizes valued at several hundred dollars, including a three-night stay at a two-bedroom condo in Rocky Point, a $300 booze wagon, 50 units of Botox and more.
The reverse raffle helps fund projects for Fountain Hills athletes. The Booster Club provides free tutoring to athletes in the Falcon Nest twice a week, personalized senior banners that they keep after their final season, concession stand management and financial support for team equipment, uniforms and year-end celebrations.
Visit fhsports.org to purchase reverse raffle tickets and learn more about Booster Club initiatives. The links to the tickets are in the top middle on the website, and the links take you to a Square site checkout.