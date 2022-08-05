bash.jpg

Fountain Hills’ families and students are invited to enjoy a fun, free escape at the annual Back to School Bash hosted by Town of Fountain Hills Parks and Recreation on Friday, Aug. 19, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Four Peaks Park.

There will be water slides, inflatables and yard games to enjoy, as well as information and displays from Fountain Hills Rural/Metro Fire Department and Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office.