Fountain Hills’ families and students are invited to enjoy a fun, free escape at the annual Back to School Bash hosted by Town of Fountain Hills Parks and Recreation on Friday, Aug. 19, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Four Peaks Park.
There will be water slides, inflatables and yard games to enjoy, as well as information and displays from Fountain Hills Rural/Metro Fire Department and Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office.
Grab a bite at one of the food trucks that will be on hand.
RE/MAX Sun Properties – Sonoran Lifestyle Team is the presenting sponsor for the event. Roof King/HS3 General Contracting is participating sponsor.
Town Volunteer Coordinator Kim Wickland also has a call out for volunteers for the event. They are needing inflatable monitors, dunk tank helpers, Town tent helpers. Those interested should contact Wickland at kwickland@fountainhillsaz.gov.