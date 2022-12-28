Dr. J.JPG

This year, school systems returned to a sense of normalcy as several activities returned after a long hiatus. Fountain Hills Unified School District did not see the daily impact from COVID-19 as it had over the past two years, but FHUSD did have its fair share of controversy between a superintendent investigation and budget concerns.

There were plenty of positive moments this year as well. What follows is a recap of the biggest news stories of the year, starting with the spring semester. Next week, The Times will continue to cover the top events of the school year with a focus on the fall semester.