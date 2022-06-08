The sound of horses grazing fills the air at Reigning Grace Ranch (RGR) in Rio Verde. Here in the foothills of the McDowell Mountains, dusty roads stretch for miles into the Arizona desert, one of which leads to a horse sanctuary a quarter mile off the long stretch of East Rio Verde Drive.
Pastor Bobby Brewer is dressed in jeans and boots like he had already been hard at work at his first day on the job as the new campus pastor.
“We regularly tell people to wear boots that they don't mind getting dirty because odds are that's what will happen," he said.
Brewer is the newest addition to RGR’s roster, making him the fifth full-time staff member at the ranch. His main duty is to oversee the ministry objectives of the 501 (c)(3) non-profit horse rescue that occasionally holds worship services.
“Right now, we meet monthly on the second Friday of each month, but our goal is to transition to a weekly service,” Brewer said, who describes the worship service as a “cowboy church,” with a country-Western feel.
Before taking on the role as RGR campus pastor, Brewer pastored at North Chapel Bible Church as well as Scottsdale Bible Church (SBC).
"In 2020 we began to have discussions about North Chapel coming back into the fold as SBC's Fountain Hills campus,” Brewer explained.
He led outdoor worship services at RGR as a guest pastor and expressed an interest to work there year-round. But before transitioning to work at RGR full-time, Brewer wanted to help get the new SBC campus up and running.
“After prayer and counsel, our elder board and church, having felt led by the Holy Spirit to do so, voted to merge back into SBC,” Brewer said. “In addition to the ministry resources for children and youth, we felt we'd be better together. We felt this would be good for the town and Kingdom."
Having worked to merge the two congregations into a completely renovated facility that was first commissioned in 1974, SBC had its first service on Palm Sunday and is now fully staffed with a children's and youth ministry and offers two Sunday worship services.
“We’re in a pioneering stage right now,” Brewer said, discussing his plans at RGR. In addition to preaching and leading Bible studies, Brewer is excited to begin a Sunday school this summer and get involved with volunteer coordination for RGR’s equine therapy program.
"There seems to be something special about being outdoors at the ranch and working with horses and other livestock that's good for the soul,” Brewer said. “I want to help and let Fountain Hills know that there are amazing volunteer opportunities out here.”
Founded by Chris and Amanda Moore in 2009, RGR became a sanctuary for unwanted and abused horses, most of which were designated to be slaughtered. The original mission of RGR was to not only provide sanctuary, but to nurture the horses to a healthy state, physically and psychologically.
Shortly thereafter, at-risk kids were introduced to the horses where they began to learn basic horsemanship skills and principles. Since then, it has grown organically to include a vast array of livestock and services. Today, there are 80 horses on the ranch that are involved in the equine therapy program.
“People are drawn here because of the animals, and wonder ‘why is this place so different?’” co-founder of RGR, Amanda Moore said.
Over the years, she and her husband have welcomed veterans, at-risk foster children, special needs youth and students to take part in their equine therapy program.
The educational aspect of the ranch goes beyond helping those with special needs. As previously reported by The Times, programs at RGR address university and technical school needs including Pima Medical Institute and Scottsdale Community College. Veterinary assistant programs have also welcomed the opportunity to work with large animals at the ranch.
Moore tells of a girl admitted to the hospital who attempted suicide three times within the last year. The girl began attending the equine therapy sessions at RGR when her counselor reached out to Moore, letting her know that the ranch was the only thing that was getting through to her.
“She went from wearing all black to wearing normal clothes, and is out here riding three days week, working with other kids on the ranch” Moore said.
Another equine therapy attendee is a first responder who suffers from PTSD.
“She said to me, ‘I just want to let you know I feel like I’m a wild horse with one foot in captivity and one foot in the wild, and at any minute I’ll run.’”
Moore took her to the paddock to meet the horses and almost immediately, a wild mare approached the woman and continued to follow her around the pen.
“That’s not very normal,” Moore said. “But these horses mirror our inner selves and are very honest.”
Both Moore and Brewer have witnessed countless meaningful connections between individuals and the animals at RGR. They are enthusiastic for the community to take part in the worship service, enjoy the animals and if interested, volunteer their time.
“We are called to be good stewards of the Earth,” Brewer said. “We are to have dominium over the animal kingdom, which includes leadership, protection and shepherding.”
Moore is eager to include Brewer at their sanctuary and aid in their mission to help others.
“With Bobby’s leadership, spiritual guidance and teaching, this is just the next step for the ranch.”