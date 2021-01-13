A Monday morning, community-wide Ladies’ Bible Study will begin a new session on Jan. 18 at the First Baptist Church, 10215 N. Saguaro Blvd.
Participants will be studying, “Listening to God,” a LifeGuide Study by Carolyn Nystrom. There is an optional cost of $9 for study materials.
The event announcement states, “You may be wondering where is God? Is there a God? Does He personally communicate with mankind? If so, what is He saying? How can I understand Him; what is my responsibility in listening to and responding to God? What part does the church play? These and other questions will be addressed and the answers searched out.”
Organizers invite women of all denominations and levels of spiritual understanding to join the study as participants delve into the Bible for direction and answers.
Members meet from 9:15 to 11 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall of the Baptist Church so that everyone can stay socially distanced. There is an optional time of prayer following until 11:30 a.m. Organizers also encourage masks and have sanitizer available.
This Bible study has met since the mid 1990s and serves as a Care Group as well as Bible Study Group. For further information, contact Jan Hall at 480-773-2211 via text or phone.