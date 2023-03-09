Thanks to the generosity of 225 volunteers, the March 2 Fountain Hills Food Pack for “Food for Kidz” provided 72,000 meals for hungry neighbors near and far.
“We had an overwhelming turnout,” Denny Robinow said, chair of the event. “Even after a three-year hiatus, volunteers were eager to participate in the food pack.”
The ecumenical activity was organized by New Journey Lutheran Church (ELCA) and supported by Church of the Ascension and Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran. Many other groups and individuals helped provide financing and volunteers including the Northeast Valley Consortium (a network of ELCA congregations), Fountain Hills Presbyterian, Noon Kiwanis, Thrivent, Messinger Mortuary and Safeway.
Volunteers supporting a robust turnout of New Journey Lutheran members were included student runners and packers from The Inspiration Academy, Fountain Hills High School, International School of Arizona, Girl Scout Troop 6445 and the Rural Metro Fire team which provided heavy lifting support.
The nutritious, dehydrated meals packed from nutritionally-sustainable bulk ingredients consisted of dried oatmeal-mix with sugar, cinnamon and vitamin mix, which can be cooked with minimal supplies. One box of food provides 320 meals.
The meals are being distributed by various groups that feed the hungry, including Extended Hands Food Bank in Fountain Hills, which received 9,600 meals.
Additional meals were delivered to the Navajo Lutheran Mission in Rock Point, Ariz., Native American Connections in Phoenix, Grace in the City Outreach in Phoenix and AZ Brainfood, which serves school children in the Valley.
World locations to which food will be sent include Ukraine, Haiti and Honduras.
This marks the 10th year that volunteers in Fountain Hills have participated in the project, Rubenow said. In those 10 years, Fountain Hills Food Pack has provided 640,200 meals in total.
According to Rubenow, New Journey Lutheran is already making plans for another food-packing event to be held in March of next year. New Journey would be happy to hear from other groups and individuals who are interested in participating in the organization of this community event.
Email Denny Rubenow at fhfoodpack@njlc-fh.org if any faith communities or organizations would like to participate.