Dr. Bobby Brewer, pastor at Reigning Grace Ranch, is the author of a new book entitled, “UFOs: 12 Things Everyone Should Know (A Christian Perspective).”
At 191 pages, Brewer outlines his research and personal exchanges with UFO experts, hoping to arm his readers with a biblical perspective about the presence and purpose of UFOs.
Brewer’s interest in UFOs began during the Phoenix Lights incident, when, on the night of March 13, 1997, a mysterious configuration of lights was seen over the skies of Arizona.
At the time, Brewer remembers when the Hale-Bopp Comet was visible from Earth, making its closest approach in 1997. Arguably one of the most viewed comets in history, Brewer said it was natural to “Just kinda turn your eyes towards the skies during that particular season.”
On that night, however, many comet watchers saw something quite different than what they were expecting.
“The Phoenix Lights would be the catalyst that really prompted me to start looking into it seriously and objectively,” Brewer said.
Brewer was introduced to the notion of UFOs at the age of nine, when his father came home from work one day.
“I’d always run up to greet him, as was my normal routine,” Brewer said. “I saw his car there in the driveway, but I could tell that he and my mom were in this really deep conversation. He had this disturbed look on his face and my mom said, ‘Your father, he saw a UFO.’
“I was really excited. I wanted to hear more but my dad, he didn’t wanna talk about it…Even as an eight-year-old, I could pick up on this body language.”
It wasn’t until last year when Brewer’s father was finally open to talking about what he described as a flying tractor-trailer in the sky.
Throughout his years as a pastor, Brewer would field questions about the existence of UFOs and, more importantly, questions about the Christian implications of intelligent living beings on other worlds.
“I didn’t want to be just an armchair researcher,” Brewer said.
Armed with familial experiences, a background in theology and a strong curiosity, he began doing his own research and conducting interviews with people who had witnessed or studied the presence of UFOs.
In his book, Brewer details personal interviews with Shane Hurd, author and field investigator for the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON) and Nick Pope, a British journalist who investigated UFOs for the British Ministry of Defense division.
Pope, according to Brewer, said that some of the things that are seen traveling through the sky can be attributed to military experiments, however, there is a percentage of sightings that have no rational explanation.
Brewer also sat down with Travis Walton, the famed logger who, in 1975, claimed to have experienced an alien abduction along a logging road in the Sitegreaves National Forest. Walton went missing for five days and six hours before he purportedly awoke by the side of the road near Heber, Ariz.
The story, as retold in several publications, podcasts and films, including the 1993 film “Fire in the Sky” starring Robert Patrick and James Garner, begins when Walton noticed a light hovering below the tree line. Here’s where Brewer picks up the story.
“[Walton] got out to check it out and he was struck by some type of form of light source,” Brewer said. “His fellow loggers, they panicked and they were running for their lives, but they realized, ‘Hey, we can’t leave Travis back there.’ So, they went back to get Travis, but he was nowhere to be found.”
This encounter is one of many included in Brewer’s book in which he finds meaning, applies a biblical context and shares in one particular chapter, exactly why UFO encounters are bad for one’s health.
Brewer says that while UFOS have gained more acceptance in mainstream culture, answers to burning questions about the existence and meaning of UFOs within the Christian church are nowhere to be found, shunned, and at times ridiculed. With his book, Brewer hopes to challenge that perception.
“I would say the paranormal has become normal in some ways,” Brewer said. “It’s been a huge culture shift. A tipping point has taken place. So, I want to provide an answer from the Bible of, ‘Hey, what’s going on? What’s happening here with this whole phenomenon?’”
On Saturday, Oct. 29, Reigning Grace Ranch in Rio Verde will hold its inaugural Harvest Festival. Complete with a night of worship, pony rides and a trunk-or-treat, this Halloween-themed event will feature a homily from Brewer, who will share five of the twelve takeaways in his book, which will be available for purchase that day along with a book-signing opportunity.
Published by Trilogy Christian Publishers, “UFOs: 12 Things Everyone Should Know (A Christian Perspective)” is available on Amazon, Trilogy and Barnes & Noble.
“The UFO phenomenon has become an ‘elephant in the room’ that few evangelicals are addressing,” Brewer said in a letter to The Times. “My prayer is that God will use this book to equip the church, parents, and grandparents for addressing this enigmatic topic from a biblical perspective.”