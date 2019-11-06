Chabad of Fountain Hills, 16830 E. Avenue of the Fountains, will create a Jewish deli on Sunday, Nov. 10, for the convenience of Fountain Festival of Arts and Crafts’ visitors.
The menu consists of deli sandwiches packed with one-quarter pound of New York pastrami or corned beef on rye bread
Toppings are lettuce, tomato, onions, mustard or mayo. A kosher pickle slice, choice or potato or coleslaw come with the sandwich for $16.99.
Side salads also will be available for $2.99. Potato chips and dill pickle will be $1 each. Brownies will be available at $1; water and soda for $1.50.
The sandwiches will be available from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for pick-up or dine-in at the Chabad Center’s social hall.
Pre-orders are encouraged by noon Friday to guarantee availability.
Tzipi Lipskier said response for the deli menu has grown each time the service has been provided. They sold out of sandwiches last February during the Great Fair, she said.
Advance orders can be placed by calling 480-795-6292.