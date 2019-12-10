Recently United States Representative David Schweikert, of Arizona, presented Fountain Hills Unified School District Governing Board Member Dr. C. T. Wright with the Congressional Lifetime Achievement Award for being a pillar of the community. In making the presentation the congressman congratulated Wright for all of his accomplishments in helping to improve the quality of life at the local, state, national and international levels.
In accepting this recognition, Wright expressed his sincere appreciation for having this honor bestowed on him.
“I shall always be grateful to my congressman and friend for remembering me,” Wright said. “He is indeed a leader among world leaders, the best and the brightest.”
Reflecting on his career, Wright acknowledged that he has come a long way in life. He is proud of his humble beginning. Born in the cotton fields of Georgia where he began his professional career as an elementary school teacher in his small hometown of Social Circle, Ga. Over the years he went on to become an administrator and professor at several colleges and universities, eventually becoming the president of Cheyney University of Pennsylvania. As an educator, he earned his BS degree from Fort Valley State University, MA degree from Clark Atlanta University and PhD degree from Boston University.
Additionally he joined forces with the Reverend Leon H. Sullivan in creating a multimillion dollar initiative, the International Foundation for Education and Self Help (IFESH), designed to assist young people, especially females to acquire skills to support themselves. For example, they made it possible to send over 1,000 American teachers to several developing nations to help upgrade their teaching skills. Also, they were able to build over 100 schools. Likewise, they provided training opportunities for over 400 African bankers who have become the heads of several financial institutions.
A Fountain Hills Hall of Famer, Wright is currently serving the citizens of Arizona in a variety of capacities. He is an appointee of Governor Doug Ducey, serving as the chairman of the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency and former chair of the Governor’s Advisory Council on Aging. In 2012 he represented the state of Arizona as an elector at the Electoral College. As a faith leader he is serving as the 2020 Arizona Capitol Coordinator for the National Day of Prayer. This servant of the community and his wife, Mary Wright are co-founders of The Light of Hope Institute and the Christians Teaching Wisdom Ministry.
Dr. Wright said that his faith and education have made it possible for him to be a minor player in the community.
“Hopefully, God is not finished with me yet,” Wright said.