The Town of Fountain Hills Volunteer Program, in partnership with the Activity Center, will present The Activities and Volunteer EXPO on Wednesday, Jan. 22, between 2 and 4 p.m. in the Community Center Ballroom.
This event will host more than 50 organizations and clubs from The Town of Fountain Hills. Each group will have a table with representatives ready to provide information and answer questions about their organization.
The Activities and Volunteer Expo is open to all and admission is free. Light Refreshments will be served.