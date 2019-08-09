Tonto National Forest has issued what it is calling the final update on the Verde Fire on Friday morning.
The Verde Fire remains at 2,735 acres, with minimal fire activity. Firefighters were able to secure additional fire line, increasing containment to 76 percent, with full containment expected by Friday evening. Firefighters will continue to patrol and secure the fire perimeter. Pockets of isolated smoke and ash whirls may be seen if thunderstorms develop during the heat of the day. The Tonto National Forest appreciates the hard work of the Central West Zone Type 3 Incident Management Team for protecting the Verde Communities and Fort McDowell.
The temporary Verde Fire area closure will be lifted at 7 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019. Because the Tonto National Forest hasn’t received wide-spread rain across the Forest, elevated Stage 1 Fire Restrictions remain in effect.