truck fire

Fountain Hills firefighters and Sheriff's deputies responded to a vehicle fire at shortly after 8 a.m. on Monday, May 25, on Lorma Lane off Sierra Madre Boulevard. A painter's work truck had caught fire with witnesses reporting some small explosions associated with the blaze. The fire destroyed the engine compartment and cab of the vehicle. There were no injuries.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
4:30 News
The 4:30 News email is sent out on business days at 4:30 pm. Items include links to new stories, calendar events, occasional banner ads and weather.
FH Times Breaking News
Breaking News alerts from The Fountain Hills Times. These emails will be delivered only when there is breaking news deemed important enough to be sent out immediately on an as-needed basis.
Featured Businesses
RE/MAX Sun Properties
Find a local business
Most Popular
Articles
- Election results: All three propositions fail
- Election results will be posted as soon as available
- Law enforcement report
- P&Z call for communication with ongoing hospital project
- Study highlights pandemic impact on local businesses
- Election Day tomorrow in FH
- Southwest Wildlife plans to bring conservation center to MMRP
- COVID-19: Town weathering economic impact
- Fort McDowell Casino reopens May 15
- Memorial Day ceremony will be online
Collections
-
May 25
-
May 28
-
May 28
-
May 29
-
May 29
-
May 30
-
May 30
-
Oct 23