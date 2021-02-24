The Town of Fountain Hills has temporarily closed the Lake Overlook Trail through March 15 due to construction in the area.
Crews and equipment working on the Panorama drainage project have cut off the trail from the street access across from Fountain Park.
“We understand that this is not the best time for a trail closure, but we appreciate everyone following the alternate route,” a town release on the closure states.
The proposed alternate asks people to use Vista Del Lago between Panorama and Bonita Drive.
This is a residential street and hikers/walkers are asked to be courteous to neighbors in the area.