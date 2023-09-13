Overseeding

During the overseed process at Fountain Park irrigation sprinklers will be on at all hours of the day until the ryegrass comes in. (Independent Newsmedia/File photo)

October is the overseeding time at Fountain Park, which requires many irrigation schedule changes for about a month.

With more than 30 acres of turf, this process takes several weeks, including weeks of scalping the existing bermuda grass, applying the ryegrass seed and fertilizer and sufficiently watering to germinate and allow the grass to become established. The process is expected to be complete in Fountain Park by Nov. 3.