Mayor Ginny Dickey issued a proclamation at the April 6 Town Council meeting declaring Tuesday, April 6, Golden Rule Day in Fountain Hills.
The proclamation followed an effort by the Mayor’s Youth Council to obtain Golden Rule designation for the Town of Fountain Hills.
The Golden Rule Proclamation was done at the Mayor’s direction and MYC was excited to make it happen. The youth worked closely with Rev. Larry Fultz from the Arizona Interfaith Movement in order to accomplish the project. He provided valuable resources and knowledge to MYC and the group is grateful to him and his organization.
By becoming a Golden Rule Town, leadership has committed to use the Golden Rule as a guide in all dealings with citizens and asks that all residents strive to treat one another how they would want to be treated. The four pillars of Golden Rule behavior are found in these words: Respect, Kindness, Civility, and Empathy. It goes without saying that Fountain Hills will continue to be a great place to live when residents engage as many people as possible in Golden Rule behavior.
With the Mayor’s proclamation, Fountain Hills joins eight other Arizona cities that have made the same commitment including Flagstaff, Gilbert, Mesa, Queen Creek, Scottsdale, Surprise, Apache Junction and Tempe.
The Mayor’s Youth Council is made up of proactive teens in town who care about making a difference. Through MYC, these teens learn how the town operates, leadership skills and how they can make a difference.
Each year MYC takes on projects to try and solve a problem or need that they see in the town. This year, they have taken on two. They have worked to bring about the Golden Rule Proclamation and they are also doing a Mental Health Awareness campaign and online webinar that will be hosted online Wednesday, April 28, at 6 p.m.