For the second year, Arizona State University’s (ASU) Sustainable Cities Network and more than a dozen Mayors across Arizona are taking part in Earth Day AZ. This program is a collective effort to raise awareness about the many ways that Arizona cities, towns, and municipalities are demonstrating sustainability and climate action. Cities will also hold local events during the week of April 18-22, leading up to Earth Day on April 22. Fountain Hills Mayor Ginny Dickey is participating.
Through a series of videos hosted on the Sustainable Cities Network’s EarthDayAZ.org webpage, local leaders describe their commitment to protecting Arizona’s precious and diverse natural resources and securing a thriving future for our state. The messages also encourage residents to consider small changes that can have a lasting environmental impact.
“We are so fortunate to live in one of the most beautiful communities in the state,” Mayor Dickey said. “Through our partnerships with Republic Services, EPCOR and Fountain Hills Sanitary District, we continue to commit to recycling and other programs to help keep our community safe and clean.”
On Earth Day, the Town of Fountain Hills Community Services Department is partnering with Republic Services and EPCOR to help promote the importance of recycling with the ReCycle – ReCreate events.
There are activities for families and children to help educate and encourage recycling by building a Cardboard Fort, creating water bottle mobiles, gardening planting tips with recycled K-Cups, and a recycled art contest. And so much more creating art from materials destined for the trash.
To learn more about the Town’s Earth Day activities go to fountainhillsaz.gov/earthday.
This year’s list of community EarthDayAZ.org participants include:
City of Apache Junction, City of Phoenix, City of El Mirage, Town of Queen Creek, City of Flagstaff, City of Scottsdale, Town of Fountain Hills, City of Sedona, City of Litchfield Park, City of Tempe, City of Mesa, City of Tucson, Town of Oro Valley, Maricopa County and the City of Peoria.
For more information about the statewide Earth Day activities visit EarthDayAZ.org.