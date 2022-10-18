The Town of Fountain Hills has unveiled Bludot Open, an online, interactive business directory designed to encourage residents and visitors to shop, dine, and spend locally. The free resource includes businesses located in Fountain Hills, a map view so customers can easily find the business location and a search feature for residents and visitors to discover businesses quickly. The business directory can be found on the Town’s website fountainhillsaz.gov/econdev.
Prior to launching the directory the following businesses assisted in beta-testing: Batchelor Pad BBQ,
Clason Communications, Classy Jazzy, DayLite Films, Euro Pizza Café, Fountain Hills Medical Center and 24/7 Emergency Room, Inn at Eagle Mountain, Mountain View Kitchen, Otis Architecture, Sun Baked Food 4 the Soul.
“I appreciate our local businesses beta testing Bludot Open,” said Economic Development Director Amanda Jacobs. “The business directory includes over 1,700 businesses that were populated from the Town’s business license database.
“Businesses are encouraged to take advantage of the free resource by updating their business profile to include hours of operation and services provided.”
“Sun Baked Food 4 the Soul appreciates the Town supporting local businesses,” said owner Terri Treiber. “Bludot Open is another way to promote businesses and inform residents and visitors what services are located right in their backyard.”
The Fountain Hills’s Economic Development Department provides a number of programs for the business community. To learn more about the Town’s business resources, visit fountainhillsaz.gov/econdev.
The Fountain Hills Economic Development Department is committed to attracting, growing and retaining businesses to the community. The Town wants to create a sense of place that draws new visitors and enriches the lives of residents and businesses.