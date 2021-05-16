The proposed update to the Town of Fountain Hills Sign Regulations in the Zoning Ordinance will be in front of the Town Council for consideration when it meets on Tuesday, May 18.
The update was deemed necessary following the 2015 U.S. Supreme Court decision in the Reed v Town of Gilbert (Arizona). In its decision the court ruled that municipalities may not regulate signs based on content.
Staff determined that the town’s ordinance included regulation based on content and considered the most effective approach would be to replace the entire chapter on sign regulations.
A public hearing will be held in conjunction with this action.
The council will also address an amendment related to exemptions to flagpole height restrictions for certain types of flags.
The agenda includes a cooperative purchase agreement ($111,749) with Climatec, LLC for replacement of fire alarm control panels in the Community Center and Library/Museum buildings.
The council will be considering a resolution related to the decommissioning and removal of town-owned artwork from public display. This is artwork in the Community Center restroom.
The agenda includes an item for council adoption of an annual report on implementation of the General Plan.
The council continues to discuss possible items being considered by the Arizona State Legislature.
There will be a discussion with possible direction related to policy ideas for the Arizona League of Cities and Towns Resolutions Committee.
Also, the Maricopa Association of Governments will make a presentation to the Town Council related to MAG efforts to address homelessness.
The council will meet on Tuesday, May 18, at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers at Town Hall. The session is open to the public.