Today, Wednesday, July 1, is the last day for the Fountain Hills Sweet Corn Market.
Organizers had hoped to extend the event through July 4, but corn has slowed down considerably, so the last day will be today. There is plenty of corn today, along with watermelons and other fruits and vegetables. Armenian cucumbers and tomatoes are done for the season.
Additional vendors at the market will be Noble Bread, the Tamale Store and a fresh lemonade. No food trucks will be on site today.
The market will be open from 8 to 11:30 a.m. in the back parking lot at Smith Family Chiropractic, 11673 N. Saguaro Blvd.
Betsy Hess, who organizes the annual market, said she is happy with the season.
“I want to thank everyone for following social distancing and wearing masks, and sometimes waiting patiently in line. We go through this season together,” she said.
“We met a lot of new customers and are thankful for our regular sweet corn-loving customers who have shown up for years,” she added. “We look forward to seeing you next year.”