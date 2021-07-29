Western States Publishers, Inc., which publishes The Fountain Hills Times and other periodicals, is combining two of its entities.
The Fountain Hills Business Directory and Community Guide will be an annual publication and will include updated visitor, newcomer and residential information. Information about the history of the community, schools, events, medical choices and more will be included. Additionally, the book will feature a community map, government services, move-in information, along with clubs and organizations listings.
“Combining the Business Directory and The Community Guide was something we talked about for a couple years now,” said Publisher Brent Cruikshank. “We felt the timing was right to make the change this year heading into 2022.
“The biggest change you will see when we combine the two is not including the residential listings and phone numbers. It’s hard to update the list each year and many do not have landlines anymore or do not want their cell listed.
“We believe combining these two items will provide people with a streamlined, interesting publication. It will be useful for everyone.”
The combined publication will be called The Fountain Hills Community Guide.
Advertising opportunities are now available for the new publication. A 10 percent discount is available for advertisers when paid in full by Sept. 17, 2021. The book will be distributed in early 2022.
For advertising information, contact Brent Cruikshank at brent@fhtimes.com, or Duke Kirkendoll at duke@fhtimes.com. They also can be reached at The Times by calling 480-837-1925.