The rain soaking received by Fountain Hills this past weekend appears to be the most of any other areas in the Valley based on the Maricopa County Flood Control District monitoring stations.
Roughly 1.5-inches fell across Fountain Hills ranging from 1.61-inches at the Hesperus Wash site off the northwest corner of the town near Dixie Mine, to 1.22 at Fire Station #1 on Palisades Boulevard at Avenue of the Fountains.
The Town of Fountain Hills reported 1.5 inches in Fountain Park and there was about 1.5 inches in the rain gauge outside The Times office on Laser Drive.
Nearly three inches fell farther north along SR 87, Beeline Highway. Flood district monitoring stations on upper Sycamore Creek and Mount Ord each recorded more than 2.8 inches.
The steady rain beginning in the earliest hours of Saturday morning continued late evening. Most vendors at the Fountain Festival of Arts shuttered their booths for the day on Saturday.