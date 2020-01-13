A burglar used a hammer to break through heavy security glass and into the medical marijuana dispensary in Fountain Hills overnight Sunday to Monday morning, Jan. 11-12.
Mark Steinmetz, the owner of the dispensary, was on the scene Monday and said surveillance video showed the burglar taking some time to break through the glass with a hammer, all while a burglar alarm was sounding. The suspect then grabbed four jars of marijuana product and fled.
Steinmetz said the burglar apparently wanted to get away quickly with the alarm sounding and left other marijuana product untouched. He also said much of the marijuana is kept overnight within a vault area that he does not believe can be breached.
The dispensary is located at Enterprise and Colony drives.
The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation is continuing.