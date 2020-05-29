Fountain Hills first responders went to the scene of a single vehicle crash on Shea Boulevard at Eagle Mountain Parkway Friday afternoon.
The vehicle was eastbound on Shea when the driver apparently lost control and careened onto its side and into a retaining wall along Eagle Mountain
One person was removed from the wreck and taken away from the scene in an ambulance.
Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash which may restrict eastbound traffic on Shea into the evening.
The condition of the driver is unknown.