The launch of “Fountain of Light” will take place Saturday, July 4.
The 50th anniversary commemorative sculpture will be introduced to the public in the form of a seven-foot model situated in the Breezeway north of Euro Pizza at Plaza Fountainside. The model will be set up from 1 to 8 p.m. to give visitors a glance at what ultimately will be a 45-foot likeness of the world-famous Fountain, which will be erected on the Avenue of the Fountains.
Fountain Hills Community and Civic Association (Ilovefountainhills.org) is organizing the launch. Euro Pizza will provide some appetizers and mini-pizzas, along with music during the launch party. Brochures about Fountain of Light and the fundraising efforts will be available.
Residents and other interested visitors can participate in Fountain at 50 with a purchase of a commemorative plaque to be placed along the base of the sculpture.
Artist Brian Schader, a long-time Fountain Hills resident, designed the piece to honor those who have made Fountain Hills what it is today. Commemorative spaces range from $300 to $10,000, but donations in any amount to help defer expenses are welcome.
Orders for plaques should be placed by Oct. 1 to ensure it can be installed with Fountain of Light unveiling Dec. 4.
The public is invited to the launch party. Social distancing and CDC recommendations will be followed. Signs will be posted with the requirements.