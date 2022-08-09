schweikert
Kristie Boyd

Congressman David Schweikert, co-chair of the Bipartisan Telehealth Caucus, issued the following statement after voting in favor of H.R. 4040, the Advancing Telehealth Beyond COVID-19 Act.

“Developing telehealth technology and increasing access to care is one of the most important feats we can achieve in modern healthcare,” Schweikert said. “I’m disappointed to see bipartisan efforts to protect certain provisions that benefit millions of Americans cast aside by Democrat leadership. But this bill is a step in the right direction. I look forward to working with my colleagues on both sides to improve this critical healthcare tool in this Congress and beyond.”