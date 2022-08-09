Congressman David Schweikert, co-chair of the Bipartisan Telehealth Caucus, issued the following statement after voting in favor of H.R. 4040, the Advancing Telehealth Beyond COVID-19 Act.
“Developing telehealth technology and increasing access to care is one of the most important feats we can achieve in modern healthcare,” Schweikert said. “I’m disappointed to see bipartisan efforts to protect certain provisions that benefit millions of Americans cast aside by Democrat leadership. But this bill is a step in the right direction. I look forward to working with my colleagues on both sides to improve this critical healthcare tool in this Congress and beyond.”
Congressman Schweikert authored provisions that were included in H.R. 4040, which are included below:
*Removes originating site and geographic restrictions for telehealth services.
*Expands list of practitioners eligible who provide telehealth services to include qualified physical therapists, occupational therapists, speech language pathologists, and audiologists.
*Extends telehealth services for Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) and Rural Health Clinics (RHCs);
Delay the Medicare in-person requirements for mental health services delivered through telehealth.
*Allowing the continuation of coverage and payment of telehealth services provided using audio-only technology to assist engaging with patients in rural and underserved areas with low broadband capability.
*Continuation of virtual hospice visits and recertification during the emergency period.