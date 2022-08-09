Fountain Hills, AZ (85268)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. High 98F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. Scattered thunderstorms this evening. Low around 80F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.