The Fountain Hills Unified School District Governing Board is contemplating selling three parcels of land worth approximately $20 million, part of an ongoing discussion pertaining to the future of FHUSD and the operation of its various sites.
The Board cannot actually sell the land that belongs to the school district, but members can vote to bring consideration of the matter to a town election.
In discussion during its Jan. 12 meeting, members of the Board decided that expansion of local schools is unlikely, and now might finally be the time to use the one-time “rainy-day fund” provided by selling a trio of land parcels, an idea that has been kicked around for many years now. The land, donated by Mccullough Properties, has been part of the school district since it formed in 1974, and the three parcels are located off of Aspen Drive, Cavern Drive, and Arroyo Vista Drive.
The Board can only use the funds from a land sale for capital expenses, such as facility repairs, new buildings and to pay off debt. According to Board Member Jill Reed, FHUSD’s only debt is its bond debt, which Reed noted is not a bad thing. The Board cannot use the funds from selling the land for operation expenses, such as giving teachers a raise.
Consolidation
The Board also discussed the future of McDowell Mountain Elementary School and Fountain Hills Middle School during the Jan. 12 meeting. A similar conversation was had last spring, with a presentation on student population and facility use projections offering some context.
According to that presentation, enrollment estimates showed that McDowell Mountain Elementary School could potentially close after the 2022-2023 school year and, in that scenario, elementary school students would consolidate on the middle school campus. Based on information provided during the Jan. 12 meeting, that estimate still holds true.
By those same projections, all FHUSD students would be consolidated on the high school campus by the start of the 2026-2027 school year.
In the event of consolidation, the presentation also offered examples of how unused school campuses could be utilized in the coming years. McDowell Mountain might turn into the second Town of Fountain Hills Dog Park and playground, for instance, or an assisted living residence. Possibilities for the middle school campus included a second location of Sunshine Acres Children’s Home or a college/university campus.
These projections can fluctuate, as a large number of factors can impact enrollment. The Board expects a steady decline in enrollment over the next seven years, which is the basis for considering combining campuses. However, numbers were above projections for the current school year.
Last spring, the Board projected enrollment for the 2021-22 school year to be 1,240 students. As of Jan. 5, 2022, the total enrollment across the district is 1,323, which is 83 students more than expected.
It was made clear this is an ongoing conversation that will continue to evolve as new information/conditions becomes available. The Board will continue to deliberate the future of FHUSD, as well as how the money from a potential land sale could be put to good use.