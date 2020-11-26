The Fountain Hills Sanitary District is requesting letters of interest from individuals interested in filling a vacant seat on the Board of Directors.
The vacancy is the result of the resignation of long-time Director Tom Reski, which is effective Dec. 31, according to Sanitary District Manager Dana Trompke.
“(Tom) Reski has served on the Sanitary District for 18 years, beginning in 2002,” Trompke said. “He has provided sound guidance and direction over his long tenure. His professional career includes him owning his own process and control automation company, Quantum Engineering.
“This provided a unique insight to the challenges of the district’s automated pumping and treatment systems, as well as a good understanding of the general costs of such systems in the wastewater industry.
“The board and district are grateful for Tom’s years of service and wish him well on his retirement.”
Any Fountain Hills Sanitary District resident and qualified elector interested in serving on the Sanitary District Board is invited to submit a letter of interest indicating why the applicant is interested in serving on the board, along with a “Background and Personal Data Outline” form. The “Background” form can be found on the district’s website or is available at the district office.
The board normally meets at 5 p.m. on the third Wednesday of each month for regular meetings. Executive sessions and special meetings may be called from time to time. The appointed term for this vacant seat runs through Dec. 31, 2021.
The Sanitary District will be receiving Letters of Interest (including the “Background” form) until 4 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 15, at the District Office, 16941 E. Pepperwood Circle, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268. The District’s website is az-fhsd.gov.
Interviews will be scheduled shortly after the Dec. 15 deadline. Please label the envelope “Letter of Interest”. Any questions may be addressed to Dana Trompke, district manager, 480-837-9444.