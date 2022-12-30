Republic Services and the Town of Fountain Hills are partnering once again to provide an eligible local nonprofit organization with grant funding. The total grant provided by Republic Services is $10,000 with one to two organizations being awarded.
“The Town of Fountain Hills is honored to have a strong community partner such as Republic Services. Through their commitment and generosity, we are able to help local non-profit organizations fulfill their mission,” said Mayor Ginny Dickey.
Qualified non-profit organizations that are Fountain Hills-based are eligible to apply for a grant and must meet the following criteria:
*Applicant must operate as a registered non-profit organization or not-for-profit organization with an active 501(c) designation.
*Project/program and the benefits thereof must be realized within the boundaries of the Town of Fountain Hills.
*Project/program must demonstrate a community benefit within one or more of the following six areas and can be for a new or expanded project/program:
*Stewardship of the environment.
*Promotes healthy lifestyles.
*Enhances the natural beauty of the Town.
*Provides necessary human services.
*Provides public enjoyment (may include entertainment, including concerts, public performances, community events).
The application must include all the above elements and be submitted via an online form before the application deadline on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023.
“Republic Services has long been a committed partner of the Town of Fountain Hills. We are excited to announce the continuation of our annual grant opportunity for local non-profit businesses and are excited to see how the funding will continue to make a difference in our community,” said Municipal Manager Michael Roldan.
The Republic Services Grant program schedule is as follows:
Organization submits grant application, deadline Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023.
Applications are evaluated by Grants Committee, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023.
Organizations are notified of Grant Committee’s decisions, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023
Funding is provided to award recipients on Thursday, March 2, 2023.
Applicants can find a link to the grant application at the Town of Fountain Hills website, fountainhillsaz.gov /787/grant-programs.
For questions or more information about the Fountain Hills - Republic Services Non-Profit Grant Program, please call 480-816-5145 or email ecdev@fountainhillsaz.gov.