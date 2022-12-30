republic logo

Republic Services and the Town of Fountain Hills are partnering once again to provide an eligible local nonprofit organization with grant funding. The total grant provided by Republic Services is $10,000 with one to two organizations being awarded.

“The Town of Fountain Hills is honored to have a strong community partner such as Republic Services. Through their commitment and generosity, we are able to help local non-profit organizations fulfill their mission,” said Mayor Ginny Dickey.