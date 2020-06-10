A Black Lives Matter protest planned by a group of Fountain Hills young people for today, June 10, at Fountain Park has been postponed, according to organizers.
One of the group, Gina Woods, told The Times they became concerned for the safety of participants after seeing Facebook posts regarding their plans.
“There were a lot of hateful comments and it was very alarming,” Woods said. “We felt it best to postpone the event.”
Woods said they were pleased to have numerous comments in support of the protest.
“On the whole, there is an effort by those fighting systematic racism across the country,” Woods said. “We feel Fountain Hills is a good place to make a statement.”
Another in the group of organizers, Rory Wilson, contacted Mayor Ginny Dickey about the planned protest.
Wilson, a Fountain Hills High School graduate and sophomore at Grand Canyon University, was asking whether town officials would be receptive to the group.
“My friend and other black people that are interested in this protest have concerns whether or not they will be greeted with aggressive behavior from our local authorities and other community members,” Wilson wrote Dickey in an email. “Our plan was to meet at the Fountain Park, and continue to walk from North Saguaro to East Palisades and then to North Verde River to Avenue of the Fountains.
“In order to follow CDC guidelines regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, we will be wearing masks and social distancing. We would be walking on the sidewalk, not blocking any streets or other traffic, and would be keeping the sound level controlled.
“As this is a peaceful protest, we do not condone any form of violence.”
Dickey’s response was directed at the safety of the protesters. She advised them to keep in contact with town officials regarding their plans.
“If you are expecting to stay on purely public spaces like sidewalks, there probably won’t be a permitting issue, and the event sounds okay in this circumstance,” Dickey wrote.
“As much notice as possible is appreciated so that all our departments and the public can make plans to accommodate your demonstration and advise of limitations, and any permitting requirements, should they be required, well in advance.
“We are concerned with safety, that you should avoid walking in the street, be aware of the heat and, of course, maintain physical distancing and wear masks.”
Dickey told The Times she has worked with staff to assure the rights of all concerned are considered.
“As elected officials under oath to defend the Constitution, we have the responsibility to insure the ‘right of the people peaceably to assemble.’ This doesn’t include the right to select who that applies to,” Dickey said.
Maricopa County Sheriff’s Capt. Larry Kratzer said his office has been informed of the possible protest and is working to assure the safety of all concerned.
“The promoter has consistently informed everyone that this will be a peaceful gathering and most protests over the past week have been peaceful with no issues arising,” Kratzer said. “There have been many calls and concerns relayed to the Town and MCSO about the protest and the potential for violence and/or looting or rioting.
“MCSO has been working with many other towns/cities over the past two weeks now and have personnel on hand to ensure the safety of those protesting and a contingency in place in the event there is some criminal activity that occurs.”
Reception
When the event was posted online, responses were varied. Some applauded the students and their efforts, others stated objections to the event being hosted in a smaller, more detached town like Fountain Hills, and both sides stated concerns as to the potential of outside “agitators” being involved, potentially leading to violence or looting.
Event organizers expected opposition, but were not prepared for what they consider threatening responses from locals.
While many of the comments have since been deleted from social media, screen captures of dozens of comments were provided to The Times.
Amidst personal comments about the teen organizers and their families, comments included “I’ll be out at night with #blackgunsmatter,” “Be prepared for traffic stoppages (or just run over the morons),” “who in this town is armed,” “stand up with your guns,” “I’m hoping none show up but in case we need to be locked and loaded” and “I just hope all the people who are supporting this become victims of it.”
It was threatening comments, such as those listed above, that led to the protest being cancelled.