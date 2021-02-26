Mayor Ginny Dickey has issued a proclamation declaring Monday, March 1, as COVID-19 Memorial Day. This week the death toll from the pandemic surpassed 500,000 in the United States.
“The Town of Fountain Hills joins cities and towns across the country in support of the United States Conference of Mayors designation of the first Monday in March as COVID-19 Memorial Day, in remembrance of those who have lost their lives and in honor of those who continue to suffer from the impact of the virus,” Dickey stated in the proclamation read into the record at the Feb. 16 regular session of the Town Council.
The proclamation states:
“COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2) is an illness caused by a virus that can transmit from person to person and has spread across the world, creating a global pandemic that is having catastrophic effects on human life, our community, and our economy.
“To mitigate the spread of COVID-19, observance of public health orders to social distance and stay at home have created challenges for small businesses, workers, and schools which are working to comply with limited resources.
“School districts, teachers, students, and parents are grappling with the challenges of distance learning and working to prevent any potential learning loss due to not being in-person.
“Local and state governments, health departments, and public servants have taken bold actions to protect residents, support struggling local economies, and find innovative ways to provide services.
“In response to rapid spread of COVID-19 and stay-at-home orders, essential workers have stepped up to provide critical services to help protect our communities and save lives, sacrificing their own health and safety.
“COVID-19 has had a disproportionate impact on low-income communities and communities of color, exacerbating inequities already prevalent in our systems that we must address as a nation.
“The symptoms and severity of COVID-19 can vary dramatically by individual and the long- term health implications for survivors is largely unknown, as many survivors suffer with lingering side- effects of the disease long after they no longer test positive.
“Each life lost to COVID-19 mattered and leaves a hole in the hearts of loved ones, family members, and surrounding community.
“Public health guidance and policies targeted at prevention, such as vaccine distribution, distancing, wearing masks in public, and staying home help mitigate the spread of COVID-19, prevent illness, and with effective treatment lessen the burden on individuals, healthcare providers and society.”