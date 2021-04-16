National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is a safe, convenient and responsible way to dispose of unused or expired prescription drugs. The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office and Town of Fountain Hills are Participating in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day with a drug drop-off event at Town Hall, located at 16705 E. Avenue of the Fountains, on Saturday, April 24, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Unused or expired prescription medications should never be flushed or poured down the drain. These potentially dangerous pharmaceutical substances can contribute to contamination of our water supply if not disposed of properly.
People can make a difference by keeping track of the medicine they have, by rethinking where and how medications are kept in the home, and by safely disposing of any unused medications. Most people who misuse prescription drugs get them from family, friends, and acquaintances.