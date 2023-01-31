A water leak on the property of the U.S. Post Office in Fountain Hills last week produced a steady stream of water flowing down Avenue of the Fountains for several days.
Residents concerned about the apparent waste of water produced a steady stream of calls to EPCOR Water, the Town of Fountain Hills and The Times, but the situation was outside the control of all. The leak was between the meter and the building, so it was not the jurisdiction of EPCOR. The water company did shut off the water at the meter, but was told it needed to remain on due to the need to provide restroom facilities to postal employees.