Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies responding to a report of a domestic incident on Gold Court in Fountain Hills Monday morning, Oct. 4, found something of a barricade situation.
A suspect in the incident had climbed onto the roof of the residence and refused to come down, according to MCSO Capt. Larry Kratzer. The suspect was not armed and posed no threat to the neighborhood, Kratzer said.
MCSO responded tactical unit members to the scene and were using a drone for overhead observation.
Police had Kim Drive closed off to accommodate a number of law enforcement vehicles to the scene. The incident was unresolved as of 1 p.m.